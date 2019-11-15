Rosemary Ryman Armstrong
March 31, 1939 - November 12, 2019
Rosemary Ryman Armstrong 80, of Matagorda, Texas went to be with the Lord November 12, 2019. She was born to Eddie Ryman and Virginia Anderson Ryman March 31, 1939 in Wadsworth, Texas where she grew up.
Rosemary was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother (KiKi), aunt & friend to many. She had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone she met. Her smile and mesmerizing, sparkling blue-green eyes were infectious. She cherished spending time with her family and did so as often as she possibly could. Her daily phone calls were expected from family and friends, especially her trade-mark call singing "Happy Birthday".
Her favorite past times were working in flower beds (whether they were hers or someone else's), fishing, crabbing and cooking for others; until her knees and hips would no longer allow. Rosemary spent her retirement years with her loving husband Sonny relaxing at their home in Matagorda. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Animal Planet, western shows and football with the love of her life and their four fur babies.
Rosemary was a member of Matagorda First Baptist Church and knew and loved the Lord. Rosemary will be deeply and sadly missed by her family, friends and all who had the pleasure to have known her.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gertrude Hardy, Robert Ryman, Margret Verdecanna, Roy Ryman, Raymond Ryman, Sybil Weiss, Randolph Ryman and Russell Ryman.
She is survived by her husband, George Patrick “Sonny” Armstrong; daughters, Diana Isaac and husband Mike, Vickie Lansford and husband Richard, Kathy Landry and husband Keith, and Tracey Grissett; son, Donnie Kopnicky; grandchildren, Venus Ryman, Natasha Garza (Hector), Donnie Kopnicky II, Dustin Landry (Amber), Shelbie Dreymala (Anthony), Nicole Conn (William), Chelsea Ramirez (Michael), Richard Lansford Jr., Brandee Grissett (Rob), Haylee Grissett, Kassee Grissett; step children, Linda Dooly and Ray Armstrong; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Services will follow visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
