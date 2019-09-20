Bruce Aden Campbell
Graveside services for Bruce Aden Campbell, 72, of Van Vleck, Texas will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Bruce was born to Delose and Cecel Campbell in Cortland, NY. He was the youngest of 11 children born to this union.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Campbell; three sons, Frank Simpson, Troy Campbell and Craig Campbell; four daughters, Rhonda, Robin, Becky and Michelle; his buddy, Austin Campbell; four brothers; two sisters; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Green's Mortuary, Bay City,Texas; 979-245-3489; online condolences may be sent to greenmortuary.com