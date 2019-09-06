Albert Verdon Ainsworth Jr.
October 17, 1932 - September 4, 2019
Albert Verdon Ainsworth Jr., 86, of Bay City, TX passed away September 4, 2019. He was born October 17, 1932 in Old Gulf, TX to the late Albert Verdon Ainsworth Sr. and Mary Marie Duke Ainsworth.
Growing up, Albert enjoyed athletics at Bay City High School. He played varsity football for the Black Cats, and held the BCHS track record for many years. He enjoyed Big Band music such as Glenn Miller and Hank Williams Sr., and frequented many USO dances. Albert also loved going to church and attending Sunday School class.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict, Airman Second Class (A2/C). He was a painting general contractor for over 40 years. Albert also coached Bay City Little League for many years.
Being an only child for most of his life, and his father passing at a very young age, he and his mother, Mary, were very close. The two loved to travel, and took a trip by car every year, usually out of state.
Albert was blessed to live a long full life. Well into his later years, he was still a very vibrant, energetic, and lively spirit. He loved to stay on the go, visiting his many friends around town. He made frequent stops at his bank, Mullen’s donut shop, and other businesses around town to visit and chat with his friends over a cup of coffee. Albert never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. He would walk into a room singing songs from the '40s, dancing a little jig and tapping his toes. He made lots of people smile, in his day, and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Monday September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Shane Cornett, Chance, Poth, and Cole Leissner, Doug, and Clayton Arlitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post 2438 in Bay City, and Bay Villa Health Care Center for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.