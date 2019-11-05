Lawrence John “Larry” Muskiet
January 3, 1929 - November 2, 2019
Lawrence John “Larry” Muskiet, of Bay City, Texas – a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 after several weeks of failing health.
Born on January 3, 1929 in Sealy, Texas to the late John Frank Muskiet and Frances Stastny Muskiet, Larry was raised on the family farm where the belief that hard work and lifelong learning pays off was instilled in him by his parents.
After spending much of his youth tending to the family farm, Larry attended University of Houston where he met the love of his life, Ida Lee Vickers.
Ida and Larry were married on September 25, 1951 after a brief courtship and settled in Bay City, Texas in 1958 where they spent their lives together raising their four wonderful children, Donna, Karen, Mike, and John. Earlier this year, Ida and Larry celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Always full of humor, when anyone asked him what the key to such a long and successful marriage was, he would simply reply, “Patience!” Though, to know him was to truly understand he was speaking for Ida when he said this! The love Larry had for Ida was unparalleled, and their relationship was a model for all those around them.
Larry served as a flight instructor in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. Afterward, his career included teaching mathematics and physics in Magnolia, Van Vleck, and Bay City where he shaped the minds of hundreds of students. During this time, he taught himself electronics and began repairing televisions and radios. Later, he used this knowledge to open Larry’s TV Sales & Service, which has been a staple amongst the business community on Bay City’s main thoroughfare, 7th street, for four decades. As TV's made the transition from household furniture to commodity, Larry began investing in real estate and ultimately formed Muskiet Rentals, a business that has provided affordable housing options to the community of Bay City.
A devout Catholic, Larry was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for over 60 years where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the School Board. Larry was also a member of The Knights of Columbus, where he attained the order of 4th degree.
Larry will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him, though the memories we carry in each of us will last forever.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Muskiet and Anita Sturm.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Lee Muskiet; daughters, Donna McNally and husband John, Karen Crain and husband Gary; sons, Mike Muskiet and wife Pam, and John Muskiet and wife Jean Claire; grandchildren, Anissa Weiss and husband John, Matt Work and wife Leslie, Kristie Kramer and husband Jerrett, Heath Crain and wife Danielle, Larry Muskiet and wife Jessica, Chance Muskiet and wife Shelbie, Whitney Muskiet, Claire Carter and husband Brian, Jordan Kubeczka and wife Emily; greatgrandchildren, Dalton and Dane Work, Mark Muskiet, Seth Carter, and Mason and Jase Kubeczka.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Holy Cross Catholic School.
