Wayne Harlon Alexander
October 12, 1949 - January 19, 2020
Wayne Harlon Alexander, 70, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Cedar Lake, Texas, passed away January 19, 2020 in Houston.
He was born in Cedar Lake, Texas on October 12, 1949 to Elery Alexander and Rebecca Thomas Alexander.
Visitation and guest book registry will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake, Texas, with burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.