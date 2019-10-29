Edward L. Kelley
Funeral services for Edward L. Kelley will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Green's Mortuary in Bay City, Texas at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Stephens, officiating.
Burial will follow immediately after the service at North Cedarvale Cemetery.
Edward L. Kelley was born in Foreman, Arkansas on May 13, 1933, to John and Dovie Kelley.
Edward lived in Bay City, Texas for 55 years and the last year in Markham, Texas. He worked for the State Highway Department for 15 years and retired from BASF in Freeport, Texas as a millwright.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Edward Kelley; granddaughter, Amanda Kay Kelley; brothers, Billy Kelley and Charles Kelley; brothers-in-law, Robert Stephens, Jessie Fair, Lindel Fair, and L. C. Jordan; and sister-in-law, Francis Jordan.
Edward is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Wilma Ruth Kelley of 65 years; daughter, Carol Crow and husband Dick Crow; daughter-in-law, Linda Kelley; grandchildren, Heath Kelley and wife, Christina Kelley, Haley Crow and fiancé Cory Fairbanks; great grandchildren, Brody Kelley and Bailey Fairbanks; sister, Patsy Stephens; nieces, Theresa Brown and Donna Stephens; nephews, Rev. Terry Stephens, Joe Fair and Macky Fair.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Green's Mortuary, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-3489; online condolences may be sent to greensmortuary.com