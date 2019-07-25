Dewayne Phillip Ledwig
August 2, 1944 - July 22, 2019
Dewayne Ledwig of Bay City, TX passed away due to a stroke at Herman Memorial Neuroscience Center in Houston, TX on July 22, 2019.
He was born on August 2, 1944 in Bay City, TX to Mike and Polly Ledwig.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Sanner Ledwig; sister, Joyce Rodgers; brother, Mikey Ledwig and wife Mary Louise; daughter-in-law, Sonja Ledwig; his one and only grandson, Dayne Miles Ledwig, his beloved dog Teeter Ledwig; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Polly Ledwig of Wadsworth, TX.; and his son, Miles Ledwig of Bay City, TX.
In 1959 he met the love of his life, Nancy Sanner Ledwig at Bay City High School, and later in 1963, they were married at the 1stBaptist Church in Bay City, TX by Nancy’s brother Mavin. Dewayne loved telling jokes, and playing practical jokes on people; and some non-practical ones to aggravate people. He loved FISHING, FISHING, AND MORE FISHING. He enjoyed making sausage and boudin. He liked making tamales also but that was usually just to aggravate Sonja. He enjoyed shooting pool out in the garage when people came over.
He was a wonderful man and he will be greatly missed.