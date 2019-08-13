Kayla Anne Sanchez
August 13, 1968 - August 10, 2019
Kayla Anne Sanchez, 50, of Palacios, Texas passed away August 10, 2019. She was born August 13, 1968 in Bay City, Texas.
She was a former dispatcher for the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office and most recently worked with the Palacios Community Hub.
Her mother, Ophelia Rendon Barrera; and step-father, Abelino Barrera preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Roberto Sanchez; father and step-mother, Johnny Cruz Longoria and Ralph Longoria; daughters, Kaymi Palmer and her husband Joshua, and Kaitlin Sanchez; son, Robby Longoria; sisters, Darla Ortiz, Tanya Guerrero, Starr Cruz and Crystal Zepeda; brother, Ryan Longoria; and her four grandchildren, Emmiry, Huntyr, Kayden and Abel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Interment will follow at the Midfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Palmer, Joe Galvan Jr., Steven Galvan, Jeremy Guerrero, Johnny Guerrero, James Cruz Jr., and David Zepeda Jr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.