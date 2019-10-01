James Nolan “Jim” Woods
June 17, 1929 - September 27, 2019
James Nolan “Jim” Woods, 90, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 27, 2019. He was born June 17, 1929 in Girard, Alabama to the late Nolan L. Woods and Alberta Hillyer Woods.
Jim proudly served his country as a Master Sargent in the United States Marines, retiring after 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lydia Bustos Woods; daughters, Cynthia Woods Smith and Betty Jean Woods; son, James L. Woods II; grandchildren, Jacob Underwood and his wife Ginger, and Timothy Smith; great-grandchildren, Jacob Underwood Jr. and Cara Johnson; brother-in-law, Nat Bustos and his wife Ann; special niece, Felicia Rodriguez Garay and her husband Paul; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Joe Bustos, Bill Jahnsen, Frankie Morales, Joe Hartley, Ronnie Radford and C. J. Garay. Jim Halbert and Don Bigelow will serve as honorary pallbearers.
