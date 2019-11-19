Jonathan Louis Johnson
January 11, 1963 - November 13, 2019
Jonathan Louis Johnson, age 56, of Bay City, Texas passed away on November 13, 2019 in Bay City.
He was born in Bay City, Texas on January 11, 1963 to Russell Lee Thomas and A.B. Johnson.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral service location is pending in Bay City on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.