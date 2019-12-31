Derrick Fields
October 30, 1976 - December 24, 2019
Derrick Fields, 43, of Houston, Texas passed away on December 24, 2019 in Houston.
He was born October 30, 1976 to Derrell Fields (formerly of Bay City, Texas) and Diane Sodia Fields.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark, Houston, Texas 77045, with burial to follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.