Jeanne Oler Pappas
Jeanne Oler Pappas, 60, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 12, 2020 after a long illness. A former emergency room nurse, Jeanne was born in Terrell, Texas and raised in Dallas. She graduated from WT White High School in Dallas in 1978 where she was a cheerleader and in active choir, theater, and band. She attended Abilene Christian University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She loved movies and musicals. She loved to cook, sew, and wear pink. She adored newborn babies.
She and her family moved to Bay City in 2002. She became a fixture in the community almost immediately. She was a member of the Junior Service League and a founding member of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center Foundation. She was instrumental in creating the Power of the Purse charity event that raises money for the hospital. She was a frequent volunteer for any good cause she could find.
Jeanne’s energy and sweet spirit touched many people. She was a giving and compassionate soul, always thinking of and doing for others. She shopped year-round for birthday and Christmas gifts, for everyone she knew. She hosted many wedding and baby showers so she could spoil her friends for their special occasion. She befriended everyone she met, had a great sense of humor, and could light up a room in an instant with her effervescence. She was a ray of sunshine.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Gregory Pappas; sons, Alexander, Brackston and Patrick; her mother, Shirley Oler; sister, Miranda Ramirez; and brother ,Robert Oler. She is also survived by her nieces. Carolina and Adele Ramirez; grandsons. Everett and Carter; and granddaughter. Aria. She also has many more loving relatives, in-laws, and dear friends.
A viewing and memorial service will be held at Nichols Street Church of Christ, 1200 Nichols Avenue in Bay City on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club, and the Women’s Crisis Center in Bay City.
