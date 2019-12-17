Harley Stewart Savage
March 21, 1931 - December 13, 2019
Harley Stewart Savage, Granddaddy, died peacefully at home with God’s love, December 13, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1931, in Bay City, Texas to Francis I. and Frances Owen Savage where he grew up with his brother, Francis Savage Jr.
Harley grew up in Bay City, graduated from Bay City High School where he met his Janie. He married Jane Kirby October 12, 1951. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated college from Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. After Harley completed college and his time in the service, they returned to Bay City in 1954 to farm and ranch with his father and grandfather, as well as raise their five children. As his family grew to 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren to date, he earned his name “Granddaddy”.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jane Kirby Savage; and his parents, Francis I. and Frances Owen Savage.
Our Granddaddy will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends during his memorial service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City, Texas, December 18, 2019, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
He is remembered by his children, daughter, Suzanne and husband Bruce Grover; daughter, Debra Ann and husband David Shield; daughter, Diana Jane and husband Buzzy Romine; son, Stewart Savage and wife Tami; son, Kirby Savage and wife Renee’; grandchildren, Jim and Allison Grover, Paul and Christy Grover, Matthew and Katie Murray, Joshua and Debra Shield, Emily and Brian Lehrmann, Michael and Kim Romine, Jennie and Keith Meyer, John and Courtney Romine, Stew Savage, Christopher Savage, Scott and Amberly Savage, Sarah and Carlysle Bond, Michael and Maegan Griffith, Andrew Griffith; great-grandchildren, Ella and Grace Grover; Avary and Harley Grover; Karsyn, Kolbe, Kaleb, and Karoline Murray; Hudson, Paxton, and Canon Shield; Reid and Madelyn Lehrmann; Cole and Sloan Romine; Luke and Logan Meyer; Cora and Pierce Romine; Bentley and Aubree Savage; Leighton and Landyn Savage; Grace, Sadie, and Charlotte Bond; Walker Griffith.
Harley was a pillar of the community and an active member of many organizations. He was a lifetime rice farmer and outdoor enthusiast. One of his joys was becoming an Episcopal priest and serving the congregation at Christ Episcopal Church in Matagorda, Texas. His greatest joy in life was his family.
