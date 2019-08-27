Robert Lee Bell
April 11, 1944 - August 19, 2019
Robert Lee Bell, age 75, of Pledger, Texas passed away on August 19, 2019 in Bay City, Texas.
He was born April 11, 1944, in Brazoria County, to Leo Bell and Nancy Nichols Bell.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Pledger, with burial following at Old Bethlehem Cemetery in New Gulf, Texas.
Survivors include a devoted companion, Vertis Williams of Pledger; four daughters, Gwendolyn Grigsby (Grayson) of Port Lavaca, Texas, Peterina Stredic (Alvin) of Bay City, Texas, Ester Bonner of Freeport, Texas, and Jada Ausberry of Galveston, Texas; one son, Vernon Jackson of College Station, Texas; also four step-daughters, Lisa Williams, Regina Williams, Ebony Jackson and Terri Knight (Perry); nine grandchildren which include, Zawari Bonner, Zavier Bonner, Zahara Bonner, Alvin Stredic Jr., Delorian Stredic, Chelsey Pratt and Jasmine Grigsby; and two great-grands, Mia and Cameron Pratt. He is also survived by three sisters, Ester Grant, Jerry Bell and Eudora Cameron; three brothers, Jessie Bell, Johnny Bell and Jimmy Bell; and a host of other relatives.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.