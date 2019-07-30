James “Jim” Franklin Eilbeck Sr.
May 28, 1924 - July 28, 2019
Surrounded by his family, James “Jim” Franklin Eilbeck Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior July 28, 2019 at 3:50 p.m. Jim was blessed with a full life of 95 years.
He was born May 28, 1924 in Jacksonville, Florida but as he always said, “He got to Texas as fast as he could”. At age 22, he married “the most beautiful girl in Texas”, Elsie Geneal Maddox June 10, 1946 and began their long life together and raising their family largely in Matagorda County. They retired and built a home in Beaver Creek near College Station but returned to Bay City for the last 23 years. He and Elsie joined and became members of Harvest Time Church along with their family, where they faithfully served as door greeters, sharing a smile and encouraging word with everyone who entered.
Jim enlisted in the United States Navy at a young age and served two years as a sailor during World War II. He proudly performed the duties of a Gunner’s Mate aboard the USS Bandera, APA 131 in the South Pacific. After marrying and becoming a father of two, this dedicated American re-enlisted during the Korean War and once again served as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the USS Andromeda, AKA-15. He received Honorable Discharges for both tours of duty.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ella Eilbeck; sister, Lorene Buckley; brother, George Eilbeck; granddaughter, Shelley Jurek; son-in-law, Martin Medina;
and Elsie, his beloved wife of 64 years.
He leaves behind his five children, daughters, Linda Reyes and husband Steve, Donna Rooks and husband Charlie, Nancy Hinton and husband Leon; son, James, Jr. and wife Karla; and daughter, Carol Medina and fiancé Ruben Gomez.
Jim was known as Grandpa, Papa Jim, and Grandpa Jim to his many grandchildren, Laura, Kim, Cindy, Chrissie, Jenny, Amanda, and Christopher James “CJ”; great-grandchildren, Kathy, Desiree, Ashleigh, Chance, Kristiana, Andrea, Ty, Madison, Easton, Dakota, James, and Trent; and great-great granddaughters, Mikayla, Ava, Zoe and Annalee.
The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. The funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Hardaway officiating.
Graveside service: Jim will be laid to rest next to the love of his life at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
