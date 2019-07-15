Ellen B. (Spitdowski) Fowler
August 12, 1949 - July 14, 2019
Ellen B. (Spitdowski) Fowler, 69, of Ganado, TX died July 14, 2019 at Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, TX surrounded by family and friends.
Born August 12, 1949 in Bay City, TX, she was the daughter of the late Ray Spitdowski (Father), Ellen (Spitdowski) Bender (Mother) and Wilburn Bender (Stepfather).
She is survived by her child, Timothy W. Fowler and Rhonda Fowler of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Devin Fowler of Victoria, TX and Karli Fowler of Victoria, TX; four great grandchildren; surviving siblings, Ann Church of Lincoln, Alabama, Paul Spitdowski of Brooklet Georgia, Martha Spitdowski of Dallas, TX, Minnie Turner of Bristol, Virginia, Ruth Bunkley of Fort Worth, TX, and Dorothy Giaimo of North Brook, Illinois.
In addition to her parents; she was proceeded in death by siblings, Howard Spitdowski, Ray Spitdowski Jr., Gladys Penny, and Dena Wages.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc., 361-578-4646.