Mary Kathryn Van Wie
Mary Kathryn Van Wie, 91, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Mart, Texas to Berniece Phillips Webster.
Kathryn enjoyed a long career with Bay City Independent School District. She and her husband Fred were part of the Celanese family that came to Bay City in the 1960’s, and enjoyed many great times with their Celanese friends. She and Fred were also actively involved with the Shriners for many years.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her mother; and husband of 52 years, Fred Grey Van Wie Jr.
She is survived by Fred Van Wie III and Douglas Van Wie of Bay City, and Gary Joe Van Wie, Gina Van Wie and Caitlin Van Wie of Comfort, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Douglas Van Wie, Bill Phillips, Brad Nauman, Doug Mathis, Ken Malone and Kent Pollard.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.