Haskell Haywood Cooke
February 13, 1925 - December 7, 2019
A better friend, a kinder heart and a stronger man you will never find. Haskell Haywood Cooke, 94, of Matagorda, TX left this world to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a long, hard fight with cancer.
Haskell was born on February 13, 1925 in Ft. Worth, TX to Haskell and Frances Cooke. He was the older of two children. He was in the U.S. Navy, stationed out of San Diego, CA and served a total of 3 years 2 months and 4 days with 27 months of sea duty on the USS Wichita with rank as an Electrician’s Mate 2c V-6 USNR. When he was honorably discharged he requested work with an oil company in the Texas Region. He was hired by Exxon, where he worked his entire career and retired at the age of 65.
He was married to his soul mate, Fay Griffith Sparks, in May 1995. They loved to fish together.
He is survived by his wife Fay; his daughter, Lee Cooke Bond and husband Steven; other loving daughters, Annette Sparks Cochran and husband John, Crystal Allison and husband Grant; sons, Jim Sparks and wife Kim, David Sparks and wife Tena; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Lee Cooke.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. He lived a good, long life, had many friends who loved him dearly and was extremely blessed in this life on earth. He loved to joke and tease. As a loving husband, father and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.