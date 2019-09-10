Maria Riojas Garza
August 27, 1942 - September 7, 2019
Maria Riojas Garza, 77, of Bay City, TX passed away September 7, 2019. She was born August 27, 1942 in Carizo Springs, TX to Rafael Riojas and Alfonsa Rios Riojas.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents; son, Raul Garza Jr.; brother, Rafael Riojas Jr.; and son-in-law, Carlos Jaramillo Sr.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra and Kenneth Soares of Bay City, Sara and Moises Garcia of Amarillo, and Janie Jaramillo; sons, Rafael Raul Garza and Adrian Garza of Bay City, Anselmo and Jody Garza of Fannett, TX, and Ronnie Ortiz (Georgette) of Kerrville, TX; sisters, Carmen Correa of Boynton Beach, FL, Raquel R. Granados of Atlanta, GA, and Vicky Tellez of Fresno, CA; brothers, Jose Riojas of Weslaco, TX and Anastacio Riojas of San Juan, TX; 20 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
The Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Rafael R. Garza III, Cody Garza, A.J. Garza Jr., Jacob Garza, Carlos Jaramillo Jr. and Kenneth Soares Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Zachary Garza, Moises Garcia Jr., Joseph Garcia, David Garza and Nickolas Garza.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to IPH Hospice and staff for the care and support given through this difficult time, as well as the Matagorda House staff for their concern and compassion.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.