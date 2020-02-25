Bobby Lou Maupin
Bobby Lou Maupin of Blessing, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was 78.
Born in 1941 in Salem, Arkansas to Iris and Nell (Clayton) Everett, Bobby saw great changes during her life. She initially attended a one-room school and remembered vividly the day her childhood home was connected to the electrical grid.
Bobby graduated from Salem High School in 1958 and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas. She married Ralph Maupin in 1964. They were married for 30 years before he passed away in 1994.
Bobby was a high school teacher, teaching in both Arkansas and Texas. Initially teaching typing, shorthand, and accounting, she kept current, later adding computer applications into the mix. She retired from Tidehaven I.S.D. in El Maton, Texas with more than 30 years of teaching experience.
Bobby was loving and fiercely devoted to her family, friends, and students. She was full of jokes and smiles and a sense of adventure, keeping everyone around her on their toes. She loved to play cards and board games, to read, to cook, to watch sports, and in earlier years, to travel.
Bobby was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ralph Maupin.
She is survived by daughter, Laura Maupin; son-in-law, Michael Redman; sister-in-law, Ann Ezell; nieces and nephews; devoted cousins and friends across the country; and countless former students.
You are invited to gather and remember Bobby at the Midfield Community Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to: Tidehaven Alumni Scholarship Fund, Attn: Tamara Davant, P.O. Box 159, El Maton, Texas 77440.
Laura and Michael thank the staff at Meridian Assisted Living in El Campo, Texas and Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bay City, Texas for their dedicated care.