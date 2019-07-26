David Randall Carroll
February 18, 1947 - July 23, 2019
David Randall Carroll of Bay City, TX was born February 18, 1947 in Velasco, TX to his loving parents, Ebbie B. Cummings and Lois Lusk Cummings. He was called to his Heavenly home July 23, 2019 at the age of 72.
David graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1967, and Wharton County Junior College in 1971. He retired from Celanese Chemical Plant in August of 2010 after 37 years of working in Operations.
David always felt that the Lord was calling him to help others in their time of need. One of the ministries he loved was the Harvest House Food Pantry. He loved seeing all the people that came on Wednesdays. When David retired, he was blessed to be able to volunteer all of his free time at the Harvest House, and to serve and feed the hungry in our community and Matagorda County.
David is preceded in death by his parents; mothers-in-law, Ann Sciba and Dorothy Cartwright; father-in-law, Mack Cartwright; niece, Diana Cartwright; and brother-in-law, Ted Grantham.
He is survived by the love of his life for 48 years, Brenda Cartwright Carroll; daughters, Kristi Organ (Scott) of Bay City, Stephanie Carroll of Georgetown, TX, Leslie Schmerber (James) of Rosharon, TX and Shannon Henning (Ryan) of Aledo, TX; grandchildren, Emily and Seth Organ, Lindsey and Lauren Schmerber, and Conner, Kloey, Evan, Drew and Luke Henning; sisters, Lynda Westbrook (John), Connie Blakley (Jimmy), and Genelle Logan (Pat); brother, Kenneth B. Cummings; brother-in-law, Phil Cartwright (Susan); numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and fur babies, Molly Belle, Falcon, Gigi, Oliver and Lily.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday July 28, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. in Bay City.
Celebration of Life is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Nichols Street Church of Christ with Matt Springfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Pallbearers are Conner Henning, Robert Campos, Todd Sevenski, Justin Hawthorne, Chris Warren and Michael Blakley.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug Davis, Terry Baker, Allan Brown and James Williams.
A special thank you to the staff of Angels Home Care for their excellent care, and Houston Hospice staff for their loving care of my precious husband as he was preparing to go to his Heavenly home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Harvest House Food Pantry, 1200 Nichols St., Bay City, TX 77414.
