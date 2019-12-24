Billie Nell Dillard
Billie Nell Dillard, 76, most recently of Austin, Texas, but throughout her life from most of Wharton and Matagorta counties due to her love of moving both house and especially furniture, went to her final and perfect home on December 24, 2019 peacefully in her home while her children Pam Hoffman, Veda Scheppan, June Crisswell, Ben Quinn, and Laurie Bram along with other family sang songs of the Savior who welcomed her.
Billie was on hospice, which was poignant since she worked for years easing the way for others with hospice as a CNA. She had a sharp eye and warm, overflowing heart that she used not only with hospice but also as a hairdresser, school bus driver for handicapped children, and especially as she lived out her childhood dream of being a mother, which her children say was her greatest success of all. While her two great loves, Bobby Dillard and Ben Quinn, both made the journey before her, she leaves a legacy of 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren along with 2 God daughters, 2 sisters, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She taught them all to notice the little things and find joy in them, to laugh loudly and genuinely, to love with every inch of their hearts
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 28, 2019 at Living Word Church in Palacios, Texas. Rev. Tony Flores will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77058.