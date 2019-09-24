Nouhad Mounir Mamoun
February 3, 1949 - September 20, 2019
Nouhad Mounir Mamoun, age 71, of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away September 20, 2019. He was born February 3, 1949 in Beirut, Lebanon to Mounir Al-Mamoun and Wissal Shahine Mamoun.
Nouhad was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play backgammon, and to be outdoors with nature. Nouhad was a lifetime member of the Lions Club, and loved his church family in both Bay City and San Marcos. Always a people person, he was a strong presence in the lives of people that knew him. Nouhad drew folks in with his large and loving spirit and smile!
Nouhad is preceded in death by his father, Mounir Al-Mamoun; mother, Wissal Shahine Mamoun; and brother, Zuhair Mamoun.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharilyn Mamoun; children, Lena Mamoun, Patricia Mamoun Workman and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Danielle Workman and Lauren Workman; siblings, Dr. Michael Mamoun, Salwa Shahine, Dr. Sami Mamoun, Dr. Fouad Mamoun, Houda Bitar, Ghada Shaar, Imad Mamoun, and Fadwa El Baba; plus numerous other loved ones.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
