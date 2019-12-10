Harold Edward Ottis
October 14, 1931 - December 7, 2019
Harold Edward Ottis, 88, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 7, 2019. He was born October 14, 1931 in Bay City, Texas to the late Matthias John Ottis and Rosina Imhauser Ottis.
He graduated from Bay City High School in 1950. Harold was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict for four years. On May 8, 1957 he married his high school sweetheart Margaret Ann Vaughan. Together they raised three sons.
He worked in the petro-chemical industry for 32 years retiring from Celanese Chemical as a shift supervisor in 1991 after 25 years of service. Harold was an avid fisherman, enjoyed time spent with family and friends at deer camp and time spent traveling with Margaret and friends. Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as treasurer for 18 years. He was a Scout leader and served on the Board of Directors for Baycel Federal Credit Union for many years.
His family was always his highest priority. He will be remembered as a devout Catholic and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was a Holy Cross School alumni and spent countless hours volunteering in support of the school.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret; sons, Harold E. Ottis Jr. (Susan) of Sugar Land, Frank V. Ottis, (Barbara) of Sunrise Beach, and Paul A. Ottis (Tereana) of Bay City; eight grandchildren, Kristen Ottis, Michael Ottis, Jacob Ottis, Matthew Ottis, Blayne Sparks, Blake Sparks, Kevin McBride and Kurtis McBride.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City with the Rev. Greg Korenek officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ottis, Jacob Ottis, Matthew Ottis, Kevin McBride, Kurtis McBride, Blayne Sparks, Blake Sparks and Sam Evans.
Members of the Knights of Columbus will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to give special thanks to all of his caregivers that provided comfort during his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his name to Holy Cross School Foundation, P.O. Box 571, Bay City, TX 77404-0571.
