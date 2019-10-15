Larry Wayne Roe Sr.
September 28, 1953 - October 13, 2019
Larry Wayne Roe Sr. 66, of Van Vleck, TX passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born September 28, 1953 in Wharton, TX to LeRoy and Dorothy Cannon Roe.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a carpenter and painter for over 30 years. Larry was a family man and a loyal friend to all. He was always helping someone. He loved fishing and spending time in Chinquapin.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Cecil Warren; and granddaughters, Hailie and Hannah.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Uher Roe; sons, Larry “Podie” Roe Jr. and wife Stephanie Roe of Van Vleck, TX, and Leland “Scooter” Roe of Spring Branch, TX; daughter, Laurie Roe of Van Vleck, TX; sister, Linda Kasper and husband Ben of Bay City, TX; grandchildren, Cody, Angelic, Cameron, Riley, Logan, Catilyn, Morgan and Avery' and great grandchild, Presley.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.
Services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.