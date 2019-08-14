Colonel Karl B. McLeod
July 26, 1934 - August 2, 2019
Colonel Karl B. McLeod (Texas State Guard [retired]), 85, of Iago, TX died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje, TX.
Karl was born at home on July 26, 1934 in Iago, TX the son of Mack Albert and Ruth Mick McLeod. He grew up and attended school in Iago, then joined the Army. After returning from overseas he went on to join the U.S. Coast Guard, attaining the rank of Lieutenant, and attended the University of Houston. Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, he joined the Houston Police Department and served with distinction until joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he retired after 25 years of service.
Karl will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing; a reliable friend and a devoted father to all his children. He enjoyed traveling the world. He enjoyed attending the opera and symphony. Karl was a Master Mason for more than 50 years with an Endowed Membership from El Campo Lodge #918. Karl was outgoing and friendly, with a keen interest in family history and genealogy.
He is survived by his son, John McLeod (granddaughter, Emma); his daughter, Marla McLeod Ali (grandchildren, Sofia, Leyla, Elijia); his brothers, Don (Kathrine), Larry (Sandy), Douglas (Kathryn) and Charles (Donna); his sister, Barbara; and many nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Watson McLeod; his parents; his son Scott; and brother, Mickren.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Iago Federated Church at 2 p.m. (Lunch visitation with family at noon prior to the service).
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, TX.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com