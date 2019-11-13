Juan Cortez Sr.
October 20, 1932 - November 9, 2019
Juan Cortez Sr., age 87, of Bartlett, Texas and formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away November 9, 2019 in Taylor, TX.
He was born in San Benito, Texas on October 20, 1932 to Federico and Leonor Cortez. He was the third oldest out of 15 children.
He worked with his family as a migrant farm worker in his youth and was only able to complete grade six. He moved to Bay City, Texas at the age of 23 and there is where he met and married his wife Eliza Martinez on August 12, 1956. This is where their five children were born and raised.
Mr. Cortez was an extremely hard worker, a man of few words, well loved by his friends and co-workers, and was a jack-of-all trades. He was primarily a carpenter, part time mechanic, concrete finisher, plumber, general construction, and woodworker. His main recreation during his 20’s and 30’s was playing Semi-Pro baseball on a variety of baseball teams in the Bay City area. He retired in 1992 after working a variety of jobs throughout his life. His hobbies in his life included activities like fishing, making cast nets, guitar playing, oil painting by number, making outdoor furniture, and watching his beloved Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.
He enjoyed his time with his very large family, especially at the Annual Cortez Family reunion which is now in its 34th year. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last two years he spent at the S.P.J.S.T. Senior Living Community in Taylor. He was truly loved by the staff and caretakers there. Unfortunately, in these last years he suffered from a case of severe dementia, which ultimately lead to his passing. His family, friends and all those who took care of him these last few years will miss him dearly.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Leonor Cortez; his brothers, Rogerio Cortez, Fermin Cortez, Fernando Cortez Sr., Federico Cortez Jr., Roberto Cortez Sr., and Ramiro Cortez; his sister, Ofelia Perez; and his son, Juan Cortez Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eliza Cortez; his children, Fermin Cortez and wife Charlene of Blanket, Texas, Martin Cortez and wife Marla of Bay City, Texas, Melinda Cortez, and Felica Cortez-Luna and husband Jesse of Bartlett, Texas; his daughter-in-law, Celeste Cortez of Van Vleck, Texas.; his siblings, Anita Ortiz, Estefana Miller, Manuel Cortez, Emelda Luna, Emilia Gonzales, Leonor Ramos, and Juanita Luna; his 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, Texas, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, Texas.
The Burial service will be in Bay City, Texas at Cedarvale Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Christopher Cortez, Matthew Smith, Corey Cortez, Juan Cortez III, Alexander Cortez, and Joshua Cortez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Luna Jr., Albert Garcia Sr., Martin Perez, Adrian Ortiz.