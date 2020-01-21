Dickie Garner Burford
December 24, 1939 - January 17, 2020
Dickie Garner Burford, 80, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away January 17, 2020. He was born December 24, 1939 in Victoria, Texas to the late Huber Elmore Burford and Myrtle Maude Garner Burford.
Dick attended University of Texas in Austin where he received his pharmaceutical degree. He acquired Bay Drug Store in Bay City where he spent most of his career and eventually retired while working for HEB. He most of all loved interacting with his customers, discussing just about anything. Dick also spent quality time with his family; traveling with his wife Carolyn Sue, rodeoing with his daughter Blaire and boating activities with his son Bret and the entire family.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Keen Burford; daughter, Blaire Popek; son, Bret Garner Burford and his wife Amy; sister, Sally Mason and her husband William “Skutch” Mason; grandsons, Garner Thomas Burford and Travis Keen Burford; brother-in-law, Nelson Keen and his wife Mona; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, followed by a Celebration of His Life at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you donate to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.