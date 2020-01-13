Brenda La’Gale Morgan
March 29, 1951 - January 9, 2020
Funeral service for Brenda La’Gale Morgan, 68, of Bay City, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3300 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414, where Dr. T. L. Richardson is pastor and officiator.
Burial will follow at Markham Cemetery in Markham, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., also at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bay City.
Brenda was born on March 29, 1951 in Markham, Texas to Thomas Lee Hawkins Sr. and Clara Mae Morgan, and passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N. Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486; (979) 345-3433
The complete obituary may be read and heartfelt condolences may be left for the family of Brenda Morgan by visiting our website at www.violafh.com