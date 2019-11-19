Patsy Lee Justice Zenker
February 2, 1947 - November 17, 2019
Patsy Lee Justice Zenker, 72, was born February 2, 1947 in Turlock, CA to Duard and Louise Justice. November 17, 2019 surrounded by family, Patsy went to be with Jesus.
Patsy was the youngest of seven children, four brothers, Delton Justice, Duard “JR Justice, Glen Allen Justice and Donald Justice; two sisters, Mary Ann Starns and Evelyn “Sissy” Brooks. She married Patrick Zenker on November 19, 1963 in Cashion, CA where they lived until 1968. They then moved to Van Vleck, TX where they still reside.
She is survived by her husband; children and grandchildren, Lavone Carter (Dennis), Rhonda Wray (Joey), Michael Zenker (Renee), Robert Zenker (Amy), Daryl Green (Jill); ten grandchildren, Kimberly Morrison, Brian Carter (Claire), Annie Malone (John), Kevin Wray (Shana), Tiffany Wray, Patrick Zenker, Tyler Zenker, Jeremy Zenker, Peyton Zenker and Colt Moreno; twelve great grandchildren, Morgan, Kayden, Ryleigh, Logan, Seth, Xander, Jaxon, Tinlee, Dustyn, Mark, Johanna and Asher; and great-great grandson, Bryson.
Patsy was a caring, supportive and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She brought joy to anyone she met. In 1979, she was diagnosed with cancer and has fought it ever since and never let it hold her down. She has numerous nieces and nephews, and two special friends in life, Jolene Quillen and Susan Coston, that she held very dear to her heart.
We have lost our wonderful mother, companion and advisor. We are honored to have been her family. So many people she touched will carry a piece of her in their hearts. We are grieving for our father who has lost his best friend and best wife it is possible to have ever had, and for the grandchildren, who have lost such an amazing, caring mentor. We have all suffered a huge loss.
She taught us all what is really important in life-to love, support and care for friends and family in our lives. We are all better off for having known her. It was a great privilege to be part of her family. We can’t be anymore thankful for her life than we are. Thank you, Jesus, for healing her completely.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Services are at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
Pallbearers are Wesley Harvey, Troy Harley, Wayne Brooks, Ricky Brooks, Chip Zenker and Brett Weeks.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.