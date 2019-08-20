Otis James Ellis Jr.
March 2, 1963 - August 13, 2019
Otis James Ellis Jr., age 56, of Bay City, Texas passed away on August 13, 2019 in Bay City, Texas.
He was born March 2, 1963, the son of Otis James Ellis Sr. and Eddie Marie Miller Ellis.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery.
He was an outstanding truck driver.
He is survived by an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537, or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd.), Bay City, Texas 77414.