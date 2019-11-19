Emma Thomas
June 26, 1931 - November 17, 2019
Emma Thomas, age 88, of Cedar Lake, Texas passed away on November 17, 2019 in Cedar Lane, Texas.
She was born in Cedar Lake, Texas on June 26, 1931 to Willis Thomas and Mary Woodard Thomas.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake, with burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.