Diana Wylene Crain Huff
June 6, 1958 - January 25, 2020
Diana Wylene Crain Huff, 61, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1958 to Ernestine and Wiley Crain in San Saba, Texas.
Preceding her death were her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, Wiley Crain; and her beloved son, Trey Brown.
Survivors include her mother, Ernestine Crain; her three grandchildren, Milam Mathews, Kiley Brown and Treyson Brown; and many friends.
She was caregiver to her mother, whom she loved dearly. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Wylene will be remembered as a kind, caring and loving person.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Bay City Baptist Church, 1818 Marguerite Street, Bay City, Texas.