Myrtle Roy Hudgins
August 19, 1937 - October 24, 2019
Myrtle Roy Hudgins, 82, formerly of Palacios, Texas passed away October 24, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was born in Palacios, Texas on August 19, 1937 to Cleveland Roy Sr. and Queen Ester Clay Roy.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 202 Main Street, Palacios, Texas; with burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.