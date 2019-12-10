Hart Lee Dykes Sr.
January 24, 1939 - December 6, 2019
Hart Lee Dykes Sr., age 80, of Bay City, Texas passed away on December 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
He was born in Lubbock, Texas on January 24, 1939 to John Dykes and Ellen Anderson Dykes.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mother Zion Baptist Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Among his survivors includes a daughter, Denise; three sons, Todd, Hart Lee Jr., and Billy Shawn; several grandchildren; and siblings; as well as an enormous host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Bouldin Dykes, April 14, 2007.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.