Wayne O’Brien
February 18, 1942 - July 7, 2019
Oras Wayne O’Brien, 77, of Bay City, TX passed away July 7, 2019. He was born February 18, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX to Oras Grant and Opal Neely O’Brien.
Wayne owned the LeTulle Mercantile Store, before working and retiring with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a member of the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years. Wayne loved to hunt, fish, play golf and ride his motorcycle. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Glenn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy Matthews O’Brien; daughters, Kelly O’Brien Guffey and husband Tom of Brazoria, and Kacey O’Brien Hamlet and husband Tim of Angleton; grandchildren, Evan, Joshua and wife Ashley, Jordan and husband Tommy, and Wesley; great grandchildren, Olivia, Skyler, Charlotte, Hudson and Remi; sisters, Billie Kidd, Barbara Joe and Lena Gayle; brother, David; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Tom Guffey officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.