Thelma Lee “Sam” Gilmer
August 2, 1949 - August 11, 2019
Thelma Lee “Sam” Gilmer, 70, of Matagorda, Texas passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Jean and Edie Rogers.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; and her aunt, Esteene Moore, who raised her after the death of her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years and 10 months, Terry L Gilmer; sons, Thomas Scott Gilmer (Alma) of Hondo, Texas, Jason Michael Gilmer of Austin, Texas, and Terry Lee Gilmer Jr. (Tiffany) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin, Daniel, Matthew, Haley, Rayne and Chloe; and great-grandchildren, Dalilia, Kaira, Kevin Jr., Charlee.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Matagorda United Methodist Church in Matagorda, Texas with the Reverend Maggie Young officiating.
Interment will follow at Matagorda Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Scott Gilmer, Jason Gilmer, Terry Gilmer Jr., Kevin Gilmer, Daniel Gilmer and Matthew Gilmer.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.