Don Richard Johnson
January 26, 1946 – January 16, 2020
Don Richard Johnson, 73, of Bay City, TX passed away on January 16, 2020. Don was born in Bay City, TX to Frank and Bobbie Johnson on January 26, 1946. He worked for Celanese Chemical Company for many years. Also, as a retirement job, he worked at Wal-Mart.
Don graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1965. From there he went to the U.S. Army for three years, one of which was spent in Vietnam.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Georgia Ann Johnson; his daughter, Kelly Marie Johnson; one sister; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bobbie Johnson; and nephew, Joey Johnson.
There will be a memorial service in Bay City at later date at the VFW Post #24638, 1616 Highway 60 North.
Honorary pallbearers will be his friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Organization.
Arrangements with Wharton Funeral Home.