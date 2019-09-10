Robert Waddy
October 29, 1958 - September 7, 2019
Robert Waddy, age 60, of Pledger, Texas passed away September 7, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
He was born in Pledger, Texas on October 29, 1958 to Robert James Waddy and Vera Mae Williams Waddy.
Visitation and guest book registry will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grove Hill Baptist Church in Pledger, Texas, with burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.