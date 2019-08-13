Chris Wayne “C.W.” Simon
April 8,1964 - August 8, 2019
Chris Wayne “C.W.” Simon, 55, of Bay City, Texas passed away August 8, 2019. He was born April 8,1964 in Houston, Texas to the late Mitchel Wayne Simon and Rebecca Burrows Simon.
A match made in Heaven began many years before Kimberly and Chris actually started dating in March 2007. The deal was sealed on March 19, 2011 when “Miss Kimberly” said “I do”. “Miss Kimberly”, as Chris so fondly referred to her on Air, became his soul mate, his everything. Sharing a love like none other, he was her protector right down to his last breath.
In 1982 Chris graduated from Jack Yates School of Communications Magnet Program in Houston, Texas. Eventually he made Matagorda County his home, where his radio career began as the Legendary “C.W.” He worked for x-97 and KMKS Hot Country 102.5, becoming a part of the Texas music family for almost 30 years. He was a program director / Operations Manager, Morning Show Host, Productionist, Copywriter, Announcer, and did many Remotes and Intros at many fairs and festivals, and he has been on the TRRR reporting panel since day one of his Radio Career. During his career he won several Silver Mic Awards. C.W. not only had a passion for the radio, he also enjoyed announcing out at the Matagorda County Mud Drags for many years. The late night mud-slinging trucks was what he considered his “fun” job.
Survivors include his loving wife of “8” short years, Kimberly Hurta Simon; her parents, Marvin and Nona Hurta; brother-in-law, Chad Hurta and wife Mindy; nieces, Hailee Hurta and her fiance' Kyle Richardson, Brinley and Emmie Hurta; nephew, Jace Hawthorne; great nephew, Kye Wayne Richardson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his work family from KMKS 102.5, Margaret and Larry Sandlin who were like 2nd parents to him, and his “fur baby” Miss Fluffy; as well as the many devoted loving friends and loyal listeners.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Chester and Wanda Burrows.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. He was a devoted fan of the Houston Texans, so please show your love for him by wearing your favorite Texan attire to honor him on Thursday.
Funeral Mass will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Blessing, Texas with Father Peter Yeboah-Amanfo and Deacon Wally Rodriguez officiating.
Pallbearers are Rodney Baker, Andrew Martin, Gary Martin, Dave Martin, Gerald Wendel, Wyatt Schultz, Wade Schultz and Cory Waters.
Members of the Blessing Knights of Columbus Council 4307, along with Josh Singeltary and Joey de la Houssaye, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to send special heartfelt thanks out to the Staff of Matagorda Regional Medical Center and UTMB Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, for the care and concern shown to C.W. during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org, the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org, or BayCel Federal Credit Union, 2320 6th St., Bay City, Texas 77414, for the benefit of Chris W. Simon medical expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.