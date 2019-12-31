Mary Ann Sneed-Green
September 4, 1960 - December 24, 2019
Mary Ann Sneed-Green, 59, of Bay City, Texas passed away on December 24, 2019 in Bay City.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on September 4, 1960, to Charlie Moses Sneed Sr. and Thelma Ann Austin Sneed.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in Bay City, Texas, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.