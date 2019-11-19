Carolyn Sue Hale
August 1, 1940 - November 14, 2019
Carolyn Sue Hale, 79, of Bay City, Texas passed away November 14, 2019. She was born August 1, 1940 in Houston, Texas to the late Lee Conner and Jimmie Peters Conner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Hoss” Hale; and her son, Daryle Hale.
Survivors include her son, Lance Hale and wife Kristie; daughter-in-law, Sue Hale; brother, James “Buddy” Conner and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Walker Hale, Zara Hale, Chelsea Davis, Chad Hale and Chase Hale; and nephew, Lee Conner.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sloan, Richard Kerzee, Jon Marc McDonald, Jason Sanders, Chris Taylor, Vincent Gomez and Emmanuel Gomez.
Lee Conner, James Conner, Mike Oates, Jack Matthews and Jim Smith will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jet-Set, c/o First Baptist Church of Bay City.
Arrangments with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.