Paul Edwin Tenburg
April 7, 1959 - January 6, 2020
Paul Edwin Tenburg, 60, of Bay City, Texas passed away January 6, 2020. He was born April 7, 1959 to Harvey Tenburg and Mary Jean Williams Tenburg in San Antonio, Texas.
Paul was talented with many crafts. He was a Certified Master technician mechanic, and he was also a Journeyman Millwright.
Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lonnie and Rose Williams; father, Harvey Tenburg; and brother, Charles Tenburg.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Frances Tenburg; daughter, Hailey Rose Tenburg; grandchildren, Shellby, Jacob and Raine Wise, and Tristin Paul Tenberg; and his mother, Mary Jean Williams Hawthorne.
A graveside memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
