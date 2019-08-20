Michael Lee McKissick Sr.
January 11, 1955 - August 16, 2019
Michael Lee McKissick Sr., 64, of Palacios, Texas passed away August 16, 2019. He was born January 11, 1955 in Wharton, Texas to Gyle Thompson McKissick and Thelma Marie Jones McKissick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gyle Thompson McKissick; brother, David McKissick; half-brother, George Castle; and half-sister, Gail Luna.
Survivors include his mother, Thelma McKissick; wife .Debbie Hunt McKissick; daughters, Tanya Marie Kolar and husband Michael, and Haylee Nicole Hunt McKissick; sons, Michael Lee McKissick Jr. and wife Heather, and Matthew Gyle McKissick; sisters, Wanda Maxey and Marie Mosier; and five grandchildren.
The family received friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Palacios Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Palacios with the Rev. Louis Rush officiating.
Interment will follow at Deutschburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Batchelder, Paul Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, Ricky McKinney, John Engel, Cody Hubbell, Dean Hansen and Chris Vandenbergh.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Trinity Baptist Church; 1207 2ndStreet, Palacios, Texas 77465.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, Texas; 361-972-2012.