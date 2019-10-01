Verna Theresa “Mamaw” Holliday
August 8, 1931 - September 30, 2019
Verna Theresa “Mamaw” Holliday 88, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 30, 2019. She was born August 8, 1931 in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Raoul J. and Felicia M. Odoyne.
Mamaw was raised in Thibodaux along with her nine siblings, and where she later met her husband, Walter Vernon Holliday (Bud). They lived overseas, and traveled a lot for Buds work. They later had three children, Brian, Randy and Sandra, that she loved dearly. Eventually, they returned to Bay City where they remained to raise their children.
Mamaw loved to walk around Bay City. She loved to walk to the store, to clean houses or just exercise, sometimes having her grandchildren right along with her. She loved to cook and bake, sending her baked goods to the people she loved. Everyone will always remember her good cooking and golden heart. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life. She always made sure they were taken care of. We will all remember Mamaw’s smile, her good cooking, her funny jokes, and most of all, her loving heart.
Mamaw is preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Holliday; and eight siblings.
She is survived by son, Brian Holliday and wife Laura; daughter, Sandra Zapata and husband Pete; daughter-in-law, Jami Ahysen and husband Don; sister, Marin McClelland; Godchild, Leslie Ordoyne; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, and her best friend, Debbie Rab.
The family sends a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at Matagorda Regional Medical Center; her favorite nurses at Angels Home Health Care, and the nurses at Houston Hospice El Campo.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. that evening by Joe Gonzales.
Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Williams officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.