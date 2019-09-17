Gary Lee Mathis
August 16, 1951 - September 14, 2019
Gary Lee Mathis, 68, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 14, 2019 after a short illness. He was born August 16, 1951 in Wharton, Texas to Allen Mathis and Averill Hoffman Mathis.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Buzek; and sisters, Patricia Mathis and Sandra Herrington.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Linda; children, Staci (Adrian) Mathis, James (Silvia) Mathis and Sara (Eli) Hatfield; grandchildren, Candyce Brigham, Emily Mathis, Adrian Thornton, Blayne Mathis, Staci Thornton, Olivia Mathis, Mae Thornton, Kaitlyn Hatfield and Ethan Hatfield; great grandchild, Sawyer Mitchell; siblings, Robert Mathis, Averill Sexton and Cyril Buzek.
Gary joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, he worked in the oilfield and eventually started his own welding service. His desire to serve the public led him to a 28 year career in law enforcement. Being guided by his strong Christian faith and honest beliefs, he served as Matagorda County Sheriff from 2009-2012.
Gary was a strong family man, loving his children and grandkids with his whole heart. No matter the time of day, if anyone in his family needed anything, he was always quick to help. He will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Pelischek, Blayne Mathis, Jeff Dannels, Jacob Dannels, Brian Dannels and Joshua Dannels.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.