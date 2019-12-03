Lois Jean King
January 27, 1930 - December 3, 2019
Lois Jean King, 89, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born January 27, 1930 to the late K.P. Garfield Sr. and Eula Mae Vance Garfield in San Juan, Texas.
She taught elementary school for Bay City Independent School District from 1958 until she retired in 1985.
She is survived by her brother, K.P. (Bud) Garfield Jr.; daughter, Celeste Courville; grandchildren, Teanna Tomlin Kasarda and husband Jim, and JD Tomlin and fiancée Becky Hernandez; greatgrandchildren, Tucker and Ty Kasarda, and Cheyenne and Hunter Tomlin.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, K.P. Garfield Sr., and Eula Mae Garfield; first husband, Dempsey Courville; second husband, Joe T. King; daughter, Melissa Jane Courville Tomlin; brothers, John Garfield, Bob Garfield, Jim Garfield, and Bill Garfield.
Services for Ms. King will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas with Matt Springfield officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Lois’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
