Martha Bender Sherrill
July 26, 1931 - July 20, 2019
Martha Bender Sherrill, 87, of Van Vleck, TX passed away July 20, 2019. She was born in July 26, 1931 in Indiana to Floyd and Mary Gardner.
Martha was known for her ability to cook and bake the best cakes, especially her Italian crème cake. She loved everyone and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Martha was an active member of the Van Vleck First Baptist Church until she was no longer able to attend. Her passion was helping others. She received the Honorary Chapter FFA degree from both the Tidehaven FFA and Bay City FFA, along with being Mother of the Year for Van Vleck FFA. She loved working in her yard and flowerbeds along with cooking. Her grandson Vernon and great grandson Harrison were the gleam in her eyes.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vernon Bender; second husband, Willis Sherrill; daughter-in-law, Beverly Bender; two sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by son, Wayne Bender of Van Vleck, TX and his fiancé Diana Field; grandson, Dr. Vernon Bender of Rockdale; great grandson, Harrison Wayne Bender of Rockdale; her coffee drinking partner, Roy Clegg of Van Vleck; the angel that took care of her, niece, Linda Patterson of Markham; two sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.
Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Hutson officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
Pallbearers are Blake Bolton, Colby Bolton, Fred Damuth, Gary Damuth, “Pat” Patterson and Joe Ledwig Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Harrison Wayne Bender and Roy Clegg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coastal Plains Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 399, Boling, TX 77420 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City,TX; 979-245-4613.