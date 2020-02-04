Jerriel L. Evans Sr.
November 28, 1939 - February 1, 2020
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Jerriel L. Evans Sr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80. Jerriel Layne Evans Sr. was born on November 28, 1939 in Flint, Texas to parents, Fred and Treva Evans.
Jerriel graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1957 and married the love of his life, Maybell (Hobbins) Evans in that same year. They began their life together with a move to San Antonio, Texas, where J.L. attended classes at San Antonio Community College and accepted a position with Amoco Oil Company as a Sales Manager.
After ten years, J.L. moved his young family to Bay City, Texas to pursue his dream of starting his own business. That business was Evans Oil Company, which distributed oil and gas products to counties along the Texas Gulf Coast. After years of hard work and determination, Evans Oil Company grew to become Evans Systems, Inc. At the time, the company was ranked in the top 10% of petroleum distributors nationwide. Despite very humble beginnings, ESI prospered and underwent a public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 1993. In the year 1995, J.L. received the honor of being selected as a Finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Houston area. Over the years, J.L. was an active supporter of many local organizations and charities in Matagorda County. J.L. also gave his time and efforts to serve Bay City, by serving on the Home Rule Charter Commission, as a member and director of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce, Board member of Bay City Bank & Trust, and the Bay City Country Club.
After leaving the business he founded in 2002, J.L., along with wife Maybell, retired to manage the family cattle business, Triple E Farm & Ranch. Along with his business successes, Jerriel would often say that what he valued most was family. Jerriel and Maybell were blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
J.L. is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Treva Evans; and his two brothers, Charles David and Fred Mack Evans.
Jerriel is survived by wife of 63 years, Maybell Evans; his daughter, Darlene and son-in-law Brian Jones; his sons, Jerry Evans and daughter-in-law Kelly, and Terry Evans and daughter-in-law Candiss; grandchildren, Matthew Jones and wife Whitney, Katherine Sewell and husband Kody, Stephanie Zuniga and husband Dr. Fabricio Zuniga, Jonathan Evans, Rachel Riley, Dane Evans and wife Shawyn, Madison Evans and Austin Evans; great-grandchildren, Meredith and Kaitlyn Jones, Kaden Sewell, Christian and Sophia Zuniga and Klara, Harper and Rhett Evans. Jerriel is also survived by his sister, Wanda McGehee; and several nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends and relative from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
Services for Jerriel will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are his grandsons, Fabricio, Matthew, Kody, Dane, Jonathan, and Austin.
Honorary pallbearers are all employees and coworkers of Evans Systems, Inc. They were his extended family.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Lee with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Fabricio Zuniga, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, A-Med Hospice, and his caregivers, Sandra Trevino and Mena Torres.
