Wilbur Darrell Chambers
Wilbur Darrell Chambers, 76, of El Campo, TX passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. Wilbur was born in Dickenson, TX to Wilber Ray and Alma Marie Chambers. He worked for many years for Marathon Oil Company and loved high school football, The Dallas Cowboys, golf, and fishing in Matagorda Bay. Wilbur was a fantastic cook, a devoted grandfather, and quite a character. He will be greatly missed.
Wilbur is survived by his three children, Cheryl Smith, Darrell Chambers and Jennifer Hawley; three grandchildren, Emma Chambers, Luke Smith, and Vivian Smith; his former wife, Janey Beth Chambers; his longtime friend and companion, Daphne Hensley; three sisters, Martha Cartwright, Wanda Rayburn, and Delores Delgrorno; and brother, Dennis Chambers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Wilber Chambers; and two brothers, Jimmy and Kenneth Chambers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday September 16, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX with Matt Springfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Pallbearers will be Earl Smith, Darrell Chambers, Jimmy Jurek, Craig Schraub, Roy Green, and Bruce Labay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Wilbur’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; (979) 245-4613.